First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Down 4.9%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 694,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 809,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

About First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.