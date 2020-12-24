Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Shares Up 0.3%

Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.74 and last traded at $82.29. 779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88.

