Analysts Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Target Price at $11.45

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRLBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 272,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

