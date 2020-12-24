Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives $9.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.29. 106,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

