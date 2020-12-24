MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Tops $744,970.35 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $744,970.35 and approximately $454.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00030330 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001382 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002170 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 209,540,349 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

