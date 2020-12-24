Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

BRDCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bridgestone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.34. 9,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

