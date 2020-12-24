Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Tops $2.85 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $3,533.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000155 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 26,442,697 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

