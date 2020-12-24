Quasarcoin (QAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $742,714.58

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $742,714.58 and $6,612.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

