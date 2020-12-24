Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCISY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC lowered Vinci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Vinci alerts:

VCISY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.19. 31,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vinci has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $28.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.