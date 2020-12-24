NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Shares Up 5.6%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.14. 155,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 24,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

