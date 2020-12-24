ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Trading Down 0.3%

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.54. 638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

