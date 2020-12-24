Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC) Trading Up 0.3%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.57 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.57 ($0.32). Approximately 14,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,105,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 38 ($0.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £107.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) Company Profile (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

