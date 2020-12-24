WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.07 and last traded at $53.12. Approximately 313,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 469,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 71.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

