Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $29.01. Approximately 1,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter.

