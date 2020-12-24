GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GMVHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF remained flat at $$15.17 during midday trading on Thursday. GVC has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

