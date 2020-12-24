Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target at $31.90

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TORXF. Desjardins began coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Analyst Recommendations for Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.