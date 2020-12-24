Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target at $31.90

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TORXF. Desjardins began coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.