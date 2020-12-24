TerraUSD (UST) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. TerraUSD has a market cap of $162.92 million and $13.76 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003979 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002120 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006411 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000407 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 163,549,705 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

