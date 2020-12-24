Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.85 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00011430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and $10.32 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,523.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.45 or 0.01238979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000506 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003924 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00273721 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,896,001 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SBDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.