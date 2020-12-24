Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86). Approximately 6,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

The stock has a market cap of £100.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.48%.

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

