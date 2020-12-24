Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (ANW.L) (LON:ANW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (ANW.L) (LON:ANW)’s share price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 470 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 470 ($6.14). Approximately 1,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467 ($6.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £77.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 451.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 435.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (ANW.L)’s payout ratio is currently -21.48%.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above average capital growth through investment in Thailand. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as automotive, banking, commerce, construction materials, electronic components, energy and utilities, finance and securities, food and beverage, healthcare services, information and communications technology, insurance, media and publishing, packaging, property development, property funds and real estate investment trusts (REITS), transportation and logistics and others.

