TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.24

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $100.97, with a volume of 495846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Get TransUnion alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,047 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.