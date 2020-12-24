Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Trading Down 1%

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.98. 38,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 36,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

Get Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund by 156.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.