Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading Up 8.7%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)’s share price was up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 69,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 26,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a market cap of $74.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

