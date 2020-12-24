CryptoPing Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $13,851.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00137664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.41 or 0.00675572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00152682 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00372142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00095671 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

