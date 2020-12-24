On.Live Reaches One Day Volume of $36.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 140.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One On.Live token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. On.Live has a market capitalization of $237,866.95 and $36.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00336596 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00031928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About On.Live

ONL is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for On.Live is on.live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

