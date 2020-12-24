$0.09 EPS Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,781 shares of company stock worth $3,172,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,396. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 508.97 and a beta of 1.33.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.