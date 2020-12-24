Reviewing Patriot National (OTCMKTS:PNTPQ) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Patriot National (OTCMKTS:PNTPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Patriot National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 7.88% -26.12% 8.27% Patriot National N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Goosehead Insurance and Patriot National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Patriot National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $114.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.94%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Patriot National.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Patriot National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $77.49 million 58.75 $3.57 million $0.22 564.50 Patriot National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of Patriot National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Patriot National on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 614 operating franchises. Goosehead Insurance, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

Patriot National Company Profile

Patriot National Inc is a provider of comprehensive outsourcing solutions within the workers’ compensation marketplace for insurance companies, employers, local governments and reinsurance captives. It provides general agency services, specialty underwriting and policyholder services and claims administration services to its insurance carrier clients and other clients. Patriot National Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.