Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00137666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00677022 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00152684 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00371264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00064116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00095538 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.