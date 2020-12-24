SparkPoint (SRK) Market Cap Tops $10.11 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One SparkPoint token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. SparkPoint has a market cap of $10.11 million and $187,041.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00137666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00677022 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00152684 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00371264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00064116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00095538 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,368,540,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,513,445,272 tokens. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.