GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. BidaskClub raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GAN by 46.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter.
GAN (NYSE:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million.
GAN Company Profile
GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.
