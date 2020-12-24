Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $16.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $159,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.04. 45,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,366. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

