$373.50 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report sales of $373.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $369.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $375.50 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $347.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECPG. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at $828,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 39,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

