Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) Stock Price Down 4%

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.12 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.12 ($0.28). Approximately 1,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 75,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 57.91, a current ratio of 85.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

In other Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) news, insider John Michael Croft acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £4,180 ($5,461.20).

Adamas Finance Asia Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as China Private Equity Investment Holdings Limited and changed its name to Adamas Finance Asia Limited in February 2014. Adamas Finance Asia Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

