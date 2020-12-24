Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Shares Down 8.5%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)’s share price was down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 249,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 195,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Wirecard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Wirecard alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.