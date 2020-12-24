First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 93,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 127,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 60.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

