SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Trading 0.9% Higher

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $627.00 and last traded at $615.42. 745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $610.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $605.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.74.

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

