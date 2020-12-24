Medigene AG (MDG1.F) (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Medigene AG (MDG1.F) (ETR:MDG1)’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €3.45 ($4.06) and last traded at €3.45 ($4.06). 41,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.60 ($4.24).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.46. The stock has a market cap of $91.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

Medigene AG (MDG1.F) Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company operates in two segments, Immunotherapies and Other products. It is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells and associated projects, which are in pre-clinical and clinical development.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medigene AG (MDG1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene AG (MDG1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.