Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAJ shares. ValuEngine raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

CAJ stock remained flat at $$19.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.42. Canon has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. Analysts expect that Canon will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Canon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

