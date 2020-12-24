Presearch (PRE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,419.00

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $28,419.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,742,424 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

