Tendies (TEND) Price Down 20.5% This Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Tendies token can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $475,827.70 and $11.12 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00136658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.27 or 0.00672966 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00151566 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00369934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00063397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00095304 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,965,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,565,672 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.