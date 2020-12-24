Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives $31.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Park Lawn from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

PRRWF remained flat at $$22.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

