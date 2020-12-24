$69.41 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post $69.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.12 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $74.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $238.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.72 million to $238.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $352.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $353.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 130,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,888. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $744.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,635 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at $996,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,165,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

