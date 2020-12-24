Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.85

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 275432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Braskem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

