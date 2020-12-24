SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.98

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 164925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPNE. BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $472.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.05.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. Analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,532,000 after acquiring an additional 623,357 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 147,052 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

