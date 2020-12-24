Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.50

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.50 and last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nippon Paint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

