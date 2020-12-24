Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading Down 9.5%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares were down 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 850,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,630,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

