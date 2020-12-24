TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

