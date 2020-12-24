Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.98

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 1518329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gardner Denver stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Gardner Denver worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.