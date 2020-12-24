TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.34.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

