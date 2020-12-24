Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was down 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 5,062,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 1,413,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $187.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the second quarter worth $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the second quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Drive Shack by 677.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Drive Shack by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Drive Shack by 11.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.